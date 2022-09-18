Flacco rallies Jets to stunning 31-30 comeback over Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes. On 3rd-and-10 Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass that allowed the Browns to open their lead. Nick Chubb’s third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. Rookie kicker Cade York pushed his extra point to the right after making a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.