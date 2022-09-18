Homa chips in, wins in Napa after Willett’s shocking 3-putt

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship. Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches. He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.

