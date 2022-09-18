Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.