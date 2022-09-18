No. 2 Bama’s Reichard has flipped script for Saban kickers

Will Reichard points to the sky every time he makes a kick for Alabama, and he’s made many. The second-ranked Crimson Tide’s kicker is honoring God with the gesture and also his late father, Gary. That includes Reichard’s game-winning kick against Texas last weekend, his first game winner since the third grade when he lifted his Hoover Raiders past Clay-Chalkville. Gary Reichard died of cancer in March 2016. He had spent countless weekend hours coaching his son.

