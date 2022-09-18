Ryan pitches shutout ball again, Twins beat Guardians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season to lead the Twins over the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos as third-place Minnesota stopped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland. The second-place Chicago White Sox moved within 3½ games of the Guardians. Cleveland had won the first three games of the five-game series.

