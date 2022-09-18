Simmons, Titans looking forward to latest matchup with Bills

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons practiced regularly against left guard Rodger Saffold since the Titans drafted him in 2019. Now Simmons gets his first chance at Saffold able to go full speed Monday night when the Titans visit Buffalo with Saffold in his first season with the Bills. Simmons says they had great battles in practice when he couldn’t go after the quarterback. This isn’t the first time Saffold has faced his former teammates. Buffalo and Tennessee are not in the same division as they prepare to meet for a fifth straight year. They know each other almost as well as if they did play twice a season.

