Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A’s
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBIs each to help the Houston Astros to an 11-2 rout of the Oakland Athletics. Alvarez drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning. He padded the lead with an RBI double in the sixth. Valdez allowed two runs in six innings to pass Jacob deGrom for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season in MLB history.