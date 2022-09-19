Browns DE Clowney to miss Steelers game with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday’ night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent. He did not return and the Browns blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes. Coach Kevin Stefanksi didn’t provide any specifics on Clowney’s injury.

