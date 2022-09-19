Dominant Dogs: Is this Georgia team even better than 2021?

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — College football coaches are notorious for hyping up their opponents with preposterous accolades. Still, it was a bit jarring to hear Kent State’s Sean Lewis sizing up the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He calls them “the greatest collection of talent ever assembled on a football team.” OK, maybe it was just the desperate ramblings of a coach looking to plant the seeds of complacency in the top-ranked Bulldogs before Saturday’s game. But three games into a new season, Lewis’ assessment doesn’t seem that out of line. Seriously, could this Georgia team be even better than the last one?

