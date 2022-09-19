Iowa St. announces plans for ‘CYTown’ mixed-use development

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State athletic department has announced plans to build a retail, office and entertainment space called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium. The initial phase of the $200 million project includes a public plaza and amphitheater that can be used on game days or for concerts and other events. The athletic department said most of the funds for CYTown construction will come from land monetization opportunities. No target date for completion was announced.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.