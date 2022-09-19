Norway takes gold-medal lead at world road cycling titles

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway’s gold-medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men’s time trial. Waerenskjold won the men’s under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance. He clocked 34 minutes, 13.40 seconds over the 28.8-kilometer course to beat Belgian Alec Segaert by 16.34 seconds. British rider Leo Hayter was 24.16 seconds off the pace for the bronze medal. Norway has two gold medals. Dutch ace Ellen van Dijk beat Australian Grace Brown on Sunday to win the women’ time trial.

