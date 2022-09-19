Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they’re investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand. Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd. Police confirmed a battery complaint was made alleging that a spectator struck a player at Allegiant Stadium. A suspect wasn’t immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing. A Cardinals spokesman declined to comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.