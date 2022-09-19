PRESIDENTS CUP ’22: Capsule look at the American team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The American team is heavily favored to win a ninth straight Presidents Cup. It has six players who were on the Ryder Cup team a year ago in Whistling Straits. It also has players who are in the Presidents Cup for the first time. Jordan Spieth is 29 and the most experienced U.S. player in the Presidents Cup. And he wasn’t even at the last one three years ago at Royal Melbourne. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele first formed their partnership in the Presidents Cup in Australia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.