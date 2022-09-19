Titans drop to 0-2 by unraveling in 41-7 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have plenty to fix and little time to do it. Tennessee is 08 for the first time in 10 years after getting pounded 41-y by the Buffalo Bills. The margin of defeat was the worst in five seasons under coach Mike Vrabel. Nothing went right against Buffalo. Ryan Tannehill was benched after throwing his second interception, which was returned for a touchdown. The Titans’ defense was torched, allowing 313 yards passing and Josh Allen throwing four touchdowns, including three to Stefon Diggs.

