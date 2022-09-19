Typhoon Nanmadol leads to closed roof at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO (AP) — Elise Mertens won the first three games before Typhoon Nanmadol forced the match to be halted and then won the next three when they resumed in a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Qiang Wang at the Pan Pacific Open. Wang was serving when rain forced play to be suspended for 45 minutes while the roof at Ariake Coliseum was closed. The 30-year-old Chinese player managed to get to 3-3 in the second set but Mertens then won the last three games to advance to the second round. Claire Liu advanced by beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3 and Xinyu Wang defeated Ellen Perez 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

