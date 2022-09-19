Wolf, Duckworth win opening-round matches in San Diego Open
SAN DIEGO (AP) — No. 8 seed J.J. Wolf beat fellow American Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the opening round of the San Diego Open ATP 250. They had met seven times before in Challenger and Futures events but this was their first encounter at the tour level. Seventh seed James Duckworth claimed an all-Australian battle against Alexei Popyrin, winning, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to cap a 2-hour, 17-minute match that he capped with his 14th ace of the afternoon. The 30-year-old improved to 2-0 against Popyrin.