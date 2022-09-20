Angels beat Rangers 5-2 despite Texas’ triple play
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a tie-breaking RBI double amid a three-run Angels sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as Los Angeles beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night. It was the Rangers’ second triple play this season — a club first — and the eighth in the franchise’s 51 seasons in Texas. Patrick Sandoval got his third consecutive win, giving up two runs in five innings. The Angels have won four of their last five games. Texas has lost 17 of its last 22.