Angels beat Rangers 5-2 despite Texas’ triple play

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a tie-breaking RBI double amid a three-run Angels sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as Los Angeles beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night. It was the Rangers’ second triple play this season — a club first — and the eighth in the franchise’s 51 seasons in Texas. Patrick Sandoval got his third consecutive win, giving up two runs in five innings. The Angels have won four of their last five games. Texas has lost 17 of its last 22.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.