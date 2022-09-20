Atlético Madrid denounces racist chants against Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has condemned the racist chants made by some of its fans against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and pledged to work with authorities to identify those responsible. A group of Atlético fans outside the Metropolitano stadium chanted “Vinícius, you are a monkey” before Madrid’s 2-1 win in the city derby on Sunday. Atlético could face the closure of the Metropolitano for a few games depending on the outcome of an investigation. The club says, “These chants provoke enormous repulsion and indignation. We will not allow any individual to hide behind our colors to utter insults of a racist or xenophobic nature.”

