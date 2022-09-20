Chapman, Bradley go deep, Blue Jays outslug Phillies 18-11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 in a matchup of teams fighting for wild-card berths. The Blue Jays have won five of seven games and have a firm grip on the top wild-card spot in the American League. The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and hold the final wild-card spot in the National League. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 40th homer of the season for the Phillies. The Blue Jays had 21 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth.

