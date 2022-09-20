DA: 10 students face juvenile court charges in hazing case

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has announced charges in juvenile court against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said Tuesday that two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted at least six players from ages 14 to 17. The head football coach resigned within days of a cellphone video surfacing. School officials last month said they had decided to cancel the football season after finding out about a second video and the involvement of more players.

