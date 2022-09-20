FIFA bans Honduras player for doping at World Cup qualifier

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned Honduras player Wisdom Quaye for 18 months for doping with a steroid at a World Cup qualifying game against the United States. FIFA says Quaye tested positive for clostebol after Honduras lost 3-0 to the U.S. in February. The game was played in severe cold in St. Paul, Minnesota. FIFA says the 24-year-old Quaye admitted the doping rules violation. He made an agreement to serve a ban that applies retroactively and will expire on Aug. 1, 2023. Honduras did not qualify for the World Cup placing last in the final qualifying group for the CONCACAF region.

