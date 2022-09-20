French federation, Mbappé tone down image rights dispute

PARIS (AP) — The French football federation and Kylian Mbappé have toned down their dispute over the use of image rights. After the Paris Saint-Germain star said he would boycott a photo session with his teammates, the federation has agreed to “revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players.” Mbappé had threatened to skip the session because the federation had not amended the collective agreement governing rights for the French team ahead of the World Cup. Mbappé argues that the deal is unfair because images of some high-profile players are used more often than others.

