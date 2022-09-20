LIV Golf asking world ranking board for retroactive points

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LIV Golf is turning up the heat on the Official World Golf Ranking. The LIV players are asking in a letter to the OWGR chairman that their results be included retroactively in the world ranking. LIV has 48-man fields that play 54 holes. It applied for world ranking points on July 6. The OWGR typically requires a new tour to function for a year before getting points. In other golf news, Tiger Woods can still get paid if or when he wins the Player Impact Program bonus. Players are required to compete 16 times to get the bonus. But there’s an exception for injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.