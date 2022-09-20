Poland’s Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has increased his support for Ukraine during the military invasion by Russia. The Poland captain is taking an armband in Ukraine’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in Qatar. Lewandowski has received his gift from Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko in Warsaw. The two-time FIFA player of the year says it’s “an honor for me to carry this captain’s armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.” Poland will play Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in November. Lewandowski led calls for Poland to boycott playing Russia in a World Cup playoff in March.

