Toney takes unusual route to brink of World Cup with England
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Ivan Toney has timed his run to the England squad to perfection. The Brentford striker got a call-up by his country last week for the first time in any age group as a reward for scoring five goals in seven games for Brentford this season. This is England’s final get-together before the World Cup starting in November so the 26-year-old Toney could be on the plane to Qatar if he impresses coach Gareth Southgate in the coming days. England plays Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. Toney has paid tribute to his family members for their many sacrifices in helping him achieve his dream.