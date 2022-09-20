Toney takes unusual route to brink of World Cup with England

Ivan Toney has timed his run to the England squad to perfection. The Brentford striker got a call-up by his country last week for the first time in any age group as a reward for scoring five goals in seven games for Brentford this season. This is England’s final get-together before the World Cup starting in November so the 26-year-old Toney could be on the plane to Qatar if he impresses coach Gareth Southgate in the coming days. England plays Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. Toney has paid tribute to his family members for their many sacrifices in helping him achieve his dream.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.