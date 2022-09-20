US goes for 9 in a row in Presidents Cup, seniors to Pebble

The Americans are going for a ninth straight victory in the Presidents Cup. They are overwhelming favorites with all 12 players among the top 25 in the world. The International team has only three players who have won tournaments this year. The matches are at Quail Hollow. It typically hosts the Wells Fargo Championship and in 2017 had the PGA Championship. The European tour goes back to an old Ryder Cup course at Le Golf National for the French Open. The PGA Tour Champions is at Pebble Beach while the LPGA Tour heads to Arkansas for a 54-hole event.

