Argentina’s government joins World Cup sticker dispute

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s government has entered the squabble between shop owners and the local manufacturers of popular but scarce World Cup sticker albums. Soccer fans in the South American nation have struggled to find the collectible stickers two months before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. Argentina’s trade department convened a meeting Tuesday with representatives of the New Rita company which owns the rights for sticker manufacturer Panini’s products in the country, and members of the nation’s union of shop owners. It said “we have opened a dialogue” though did not list any concrete measures.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.