Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: ‘Vegas is Vegas’

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray appears content to let things that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Murray didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. Murray said “Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.