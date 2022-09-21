CB Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season. Haden was a productive and popular player during his time in Cleveland. He made 81 starts, played in 90 games and made 19 interceptions before the Browns released him before the 2017 season. After he was cut by the Browns, Haden quickly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and played in 68 games for Cleveland’s biggest rival.

