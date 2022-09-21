Fans in EPL facing minimum 1-year ban for field invasions

LONDON (AP) — Soccer fans who run onto the field or use objects like smoke bombs and pyrotechnics at English Premier League matches will receive automatic bans from clubs for a minimum of a year. Top-flight clubs have agreed to introduce the sanction with immediate effect as part of measures to tackle increased anti-social behavior at matches. The league says the bans could be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such conduct. The ban is applicable to home and away matches. Concerns were raised about safety issues inside stadiums following incidents which marred the end of last season in the Premier League and lower leagues.

