FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 3

How likely are you to bench Green Bay’s Aaron Jones after a two-touchdown game? Not very. We can say that we need to scale back expectations against a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive front, but let’s contextualize it for this week. Tampa Bay ranks well overall against the rush, but is actually 31st in rushing success rate allowed, meaning some consistent plays can still be had for Jones. The most consistent role among the New Orleans Saints’ pass catchers belongs to Michael Thomas. Thomas has had eight targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the opener and then nine targets for 65 yards and a score in Week 2. He’s had three of five end zone targets, too, helping explain the touchdown total.

