Happ’s sacrifice fly caps 3-run rally, Cubs beat Marlins 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3. Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs. Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert and Dylan Floro. Keegan Thompson (10-5) pitched three scoreless innings of relief. Activated from the injured list earlier Wednesday, Thompson allowed one hit and struck out six. For the second consecutive night, Marlins reliever Steven Okert got the loss after unable to hold a lead in the eighth. It was the Marlins’ 37th one-run loss, matching the club record set in 1993.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.