Josh Smith’s 1st over-fence HR helps Rangers beat Angels 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time, and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2. Smith’s only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland. This 386-foot solo drive in the seventh inning was just inside the foul pole in right. Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead. Adolis García had a tiebreaking RBI double in the third for the Rangers.

