Ragged rivals: Browns, Steelers meet with teams struggling

The Browns aren’t communicating on defense. The Steelers aren’t connecting on offense. On Thursday night, the longtime rivals meet with each of them struggling early this season. Cleveland’s coming off an epic meltdown Sunday, when a collection of mistakes led to the Browns blowing a 13-point lead in the final two minutes in losing to the New York Jets. For the second week in a row, Cleveland’s secondary gave up a costly long TD pass. Pittsburgh’s problem is on offense as starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky is making Steelers long for Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky is ranked 32nd in yards per attempt and his hold on the starting job is becoming tenuous.

