Reds snap Boston’s win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game home losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. India stole second before Farmer delivered a two-run infield single in the Reds’ first home win over Boston since June 13, 2008. Solano provided an insurance run with a lined shot to deep right-center field in the eighth.

