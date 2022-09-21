Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portugal star says he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar. He says plans to play at the 2024 European Championship. Ronaldo says he is “still motivated” and that his “ambition is really high.” Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last. The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.

