Saints’ defense encouraged by strides made since opener

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen sounds more optimistic about the defense he oversees as his team prepares to visit the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. New Orleans lost to Tampa Bay last week but its defense began to look more like the unit that ranked seventh in the NFL last season. Opponents’ total net yards plummeted from 416 against Atlanta in Week 1 to 260 yards against the Buccaneers. The Saints held Tampa Bay to just 2.4 yards per rush and limited Bucs QB Tom Brady to 188 yards passing. The Buccaneers scored just one offensive touchdown in the game. Allen says he thought New Orleans’ defense was effective overall last week.

