With Evans serving 1-game suspension, Bucs sign Cole Beasley
By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cole Beasley wants to help Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers any way he can. With star receiver Mike Evans suspended for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones hobbled by injuries, the Bucs addressed the potential need for help by signing Beasley to the practice squad. Evans’ appeal of a one-game ban for his role in an on-field brawl was denied Wednesday, shortly before Beasley practiced for the first time. The 33-year-old said he’s always wanted to play with Brady and is willing to fill any role the Bucs ask of him.