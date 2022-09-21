Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich has fired coach Franco Foda. He leaves the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last year. Zurich hired him in June to replace title-winning coach André Breitenreiter who returned to Germany to join Hoffenheim. Zurich president Ancillo Canepa cites results in the league and elimination in the Swiss Cup for the decision to fire Foda.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.