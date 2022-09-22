Bears’ Smith misses second straight practice with hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice because of a hip injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in question. The Bears are scheduled to host former coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans. Smith has played every snap this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said before practice he expected him to be ready to play “as far as I know.” Smith missed the preseason after he opted to “hold-in” with contract extension talks at a standstill.