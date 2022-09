CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians can clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2018 as early as Sunday. Bieber earned his fourth straight win. Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth.

