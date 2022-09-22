Brazilian club Cruzeiro promoted after Ronaldo’s investment

SAO PAULO (AP) — Cruzeiro has made it back into the country’s top soccer league less than year after former Brazil great Ronaldo got involved with the club. The Brazilian team clinched a top-four spot in the second division on Wednesday by beating Vasco da Gama 3-0 at the Mineirao Stadium. Ronaldo says “this is the icing on our cake. We worked a lot to deserve this.” The club was relegated in 2019 following a successful run over the last decade that included winning two of its four league titles in history. But then came a massive financial crisis. Analysts say Cruzeiro was at one time about $200 million in debt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.