Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play

Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game. Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Thursday that the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021. The Clippers believe they can contend for a championship if healthy. Frank also had good injury news about Paul George, saying George’s elbow injury is no longer an issue.

