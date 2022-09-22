Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra has died at age 93. The National Football Foundation says Mudra died Wednesday in Tallahassee, Florida. Mudra won better than 70% of his games in a career spanning the 1950s through 1980s. He won the College Division national title at North Dakota State in 1965 and the Division II championship at Eastern Illinois in 1978. He retired from coaching in 1988 with a career record of 200-81-4. Mudra broke from football norms and coached his college games from the press box instead of on the sidelines.

