Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tying infield single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Mookie Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. It was the Dodgers’ MLB-leading 45th comeback win of the season. The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. The right-hander struck out a career-high 13. Los Angeles closer Craig Kimbrel got the win despite giving up a home run to Christian Walker that gave the D-backs a 2-1 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.