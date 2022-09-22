Greg Lee, UCLA guard under coach John Wooden, dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national basketball championships in 1972 and ’73, has died. Lee’s wife, Lisa, told the school that her husband died at a San Diego hospital from an infection related to an immune disorder. Lee was a starting guard alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes playing for coach John Wooden. The Bruins went 30-0 during both of those championship seasons. Lee averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 88 career varsity games. Lee later played in the ABA and the NBA, where he briefly reunited with Walton on the Portland Trail Blazers. Greg Lee was 70.

