Jaguars, coming off shutout, head west to face Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the tantalizing matchup of talented young quarterbacks might not happen with Justin Herbert questionable to play because of fractured rib cartilage. The Chargers, who lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, would likely start Chase Daniel if Herbert cannot play. The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-0, with their new-look defense picking up three takeaways for the second straight game.

