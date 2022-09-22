Mississippi St in bounce-back mode when Bowling Green visits
Mississippi State looks to bounce back from its loss at LSU when Bowling Green visits. Quarterbacks Will Rogers of the Bulldogs and Matt McDonald of Bowling Green each have thrown 10 touchdown passes and are tied for fourth nationally. The Bulldogs’ Rara Thomas has a team-high 211 yards receiving. The Falcons rank seventh nationally with 12 sacks, with 10 players recording at least a half of sack. Bowling Green is coming off a 34-31 overtime win over Marshall, which upset then-No. 8 Notre Dame nearly two weeks ago.