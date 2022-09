The Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils both enter conference play in vastly different situations. Utah is coming off two lopsided wins and is expected to be among the Pac-12′s elite this season. Arizona State is coming off an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan and fired head coach Herm Edwards in the aftermath. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano was promoted to the interim head coaching position.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.