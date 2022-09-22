No. 20 Florida versus No. 11 Tennessee highlights SEC action

Florida and Tennessee are set to meet while both are ranked for the first time in five years. The 20th-ranked Gators visit the 11th-ranked Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference Eastern Division rivalry. Florida has won the last five meetings and 16 of 17. But Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has been struggling. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, meanwhile, leads an offense that ranks in the nation’s Top 5 in scoring, passing and total yards. The SEC’s weekend action features one other Top 25 matchup: No. 10 Arkansas versus No. 23 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.